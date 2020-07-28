DEVONNA SUE RUNYON, 70, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home. She was born November 21, 1949, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Gollihue and Thelma Hall. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Lonnie Keith Runyon; two daughters, April Irwin of Wayne and Pam Gibson of South Point, Ohio; three granddaughters, Destiny Day (Joseph Vasquez) of Wayne, Brook Runyon (Timothy Tanner) of South Point and Katelyn Gibson (Caine Howard) of Chesapeake, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Conor Runyon, Kylee Hackworth, Kinlee Hackworth, Jaelyn Pence, Josiah Vasquez, Alyah Vasquez and Phillip and Linda Hankins. Also surviving are six brothers and sisters, Roger (Pat) Gollihue of Savannah, Ga., Barbara Justus of Pineville, W.Va., Phil (Sheila) Gollihue of Anderson, Ind., Kathy (Ricky) Osborne of Jesse, W.Va., Tammy (David) Harris of Beckley, W.Va., and Coy (Stacie) Hall, also of Beckley; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with services are suggested.
DeVonna Sue Runyon of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.