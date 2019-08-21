DOLORES ILENE MEREDITH SMITH, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., shed her earthly body and put on her heavenly raiment to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Columbus Meredith Sr., and Nellie Leatrice Bellomy; her sister Pamela Meredith; her husband Lyle Houston Smith. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her two sons, Dana Lyle Smith and Jason Alan Smith; two brothers Berlin Ray Meredith Sr. (Carol), and Benjamin Columbus Meredith Jr. (Carolyn); her niece Angela Dawn Meredith; two nephews, Berlin Ray Meredith II (Kathy), and Brian Keith Meredith; three great-nephews, Joshua Tyler Meredith, Keenan Joseph Meredith and Benjamin "Trey" Cobb; one great-niece, Meredith Gabrielle "Gabi" Cobb; and a very special friend Sharon Sue Wheeler, who spent many days caring for her. She also leaves behind several cousins and friends, whom she loved dearly. Dolores fought a gallant fight to stay here with her two sons, whom she loved with all her heart and devoted her life to; she became torn between the natural desire to stay here with her family and the call to her heavenly destination. Visitation 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church with funeral service at 3 p.m., Pastor Phillip Warren, officiating. Burial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.

