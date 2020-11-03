DONALD RAY ADKINS, 62, of Dunlow, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born June 27, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Pansy Adkins. His sister, Avenelle Harvey, also preceded him in death. Donald was employed at Dunlow Elementary School and attended the Radnor Church of Christ. He leaves behind his loving companion, Joannn Haddox; one sister, Linda Adkins (Chuck Ramey); one brother, Walter Adkins Jr. and his fiancée Melissa Ferguson, all of Dunlow; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery at Blue Lick. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Donald Ray Adkins of Dunlow
