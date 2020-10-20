DONALD WILSON MILLS, 89 of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington following a fall at his home. He was born April 5, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Virgil and Mabel Moses Mills. He was a retired truck driver for OK Trucking Company, a proud U.S. Army veteran and former Pastor at the Old Regular Baptist Church in Wayne, W.Va., as well as the Lavalette Baptist Church. Loved ones include his wife of 70 years, Martha Ann Mills; two daughters, Beverly Mills of Huntington, W.Va., and Kimberly Blackwell of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Lessie Smith (Jim) of Indiana and brother, Kenneth Mills (Loreda) of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Malorie Porter of Wayne, W.Va., and Britanni Mills-Holbrook (Ian) of Flatwoods, Kentucky; and three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Holbrook, Sylas Jude and Kaylie Jo Porter. Donald was also blessed with a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held for the family at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va., Friday, October 23, by Pastor Frank Taylor Jr. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. A heartfelt "thank you" is being sent to Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington for the kindness and care they gave our loved one during his stay there.
Donald Wilson Mills of Huntington
