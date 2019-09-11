DORIS S. GIBSON, 92, of Miramar Beach, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019. Doris was born in Prichard, West Virginia, on July 24, 1927. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who had a love for life, family and her precious dog, Fluffy. She was a strong woman of faith who loved to read every book she could get her hands on, and she also prayed every day for her entire family. Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, William Thomas Locke, second husband, Richard Gibson, and grandson, Michael Joseph Adkins. Survivors include her two brothers and a sister, Walter P. Smith (Ginny Smith), Larry Smith (Georgie Smith) and Donna Barr (David Barr); son and daughter, William David Locke and Barbara E. Cheal (David G. Cheal); daughter-in-law, Kim Adkins, surviving wife of Michael Joseph Adkins; four grandchildren, Christie Curry (John Curry), Jarod Locke, Christin Lilly (Judson Lilly) and Michelle Joyce (Zack Moore); eleven great-grandchildren, Lorelei Lilly, Levhi Lilly, Makadei Lilly, Brandon Lycans, Jillian Lycans, Lucy Lycans, Suzy Curry, Zoe Curry, Brittany Wallace (Daniel Wallace), Tyson Adkins and Bailee Adkins; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brinceton Wallace and Bristol Wallace. Services will be held at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery on Wednesday, September 11, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at noon. A celebration of life will be held at McGuire's in Destin at 1:30 p.m. for all friends and family. You may express condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.heritagegardensfuneralhome.com. Heritage Gardens Funeral Home of Niceville is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- 25th Matewan Homecoming to feature massacre re-enactment
- Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs
- Photos: Public safety forum
- Boyd County added to federal HIDTA program
- Scientists rethink Alzheimer's, diversifying the drug search
- Wendy's relaunches breakfast, plans to hire 20,000 in US
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball practice
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Proposal: Ohio shooting victims' families to get $250K each
- Co-workers face questions about Ohio State doctor, sex abuse
- Democrats step on shaky political ground with fracking bans
- Ohio man, 75, charged with slayings of 2 women from 1970s
- School denies student birthday meal due to negative balance
- Veteran AP journalist has died in Ohio at age 94
- Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs