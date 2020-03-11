DORIS JUNE STEELE, 89, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born January 25, 1931, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Laura Spence. Her husband, Claudie Steele, also preceded her in death, along with one daughter, Rhonda Napier; one granddaughter, Keishi Paulson; son-in-law, Gary Porter; and seven brothers and sisters, Glenn Spence, Wayne Spence, Noah Spence, James Spence, infant Timmy Spence, Gypsy Gillespie and Goldie Waugh. Doris was a homemaker and a member of Steele Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by four daughters, Rosie Porter of East Lynn, Carolyn Sue Moore, Kay (Paul) Alexander, all of Lavalette, W.Va., and Jill Steele (Craig Lowe) of Wayne; nine grandchildren, Jeff (Sissy) Porter, Jerry Porter, Joey (Johnetta) Porter, all of East Lynn, Gregory (Diana) Moore of Wayne, Craig (Veronica) Moore of Huntington, W.Va., Chris (Rhonda) Napier of Cary, N.C., Daniel (Meghan) Napier of Huntington, Angela (Bobby) Blackburn of East Lynn and Carrie Alexander of Lavalette; 19 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Kennis Spence of Ashville, Ohio; special friends, Samuel and Deborah Steele of Wayne; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Jeremiah Williamson and Brother Sam Steele officiating. Burial in the Sellards Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation was two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
