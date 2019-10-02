DORIS NEWSOM, 84, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Doris was born February 22, 1935, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late Eli and Cynthia Ball Workman. Doris was a homemaker and her family was deeply loved by her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert Newsom Jr.; daughter Deloris Pack; son Herman Newsom; four brothers and one sister. Survivors include her children Brenda (Rick) Roop, Norma (Ben) Bowen, Loretta (June) Akers, Gloria Workman and Danny Pack; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and her brother Raymond Workman. Funeral services 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Lakin Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m.Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

