DOT ADAMS, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 5, 1944, at Wayne, a daughter of the late Leo and Nancy Ellen Adams. Also preceding her in death were two sons, Ricky Copley and Billy Copley; one sister, June Lingle; two brothers, Bill Adams and Moscoe Adams; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Aliff Copley; and one brother-in-law, Ed Rowe. Survivors include her children, Tammy (Arnold) Antoniewicz, Mary Ann (Bobby) Adkins and Rodney Copley, all of Wayne; nine grandchildren, Natasha (Tyler "Tater") Spence, Thomas Copley, Bobby Adkins, Ann (Andrew) Holland, Amber (Aaron) Antoniewicz, Molly (Josh) Adkins, Maggie (Russell) Adkins, Jericho Copley and Dakota Copley; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Spence and Ace Holland. Also surviving are three sisters, Pauline (Robert) Adkins of Wayne, Joan Rowe of Wayne and Pinkey Hotten of Genoa; six brothers, Kelly Adams, Kenneth Adams, David Adams, all of Wayne, Melvin Adams, Sonny Adams, both of Brunswick, Ohio, and Don Adams of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Adams Cemetery with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Donations to assist the family are appreciated.
