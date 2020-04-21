DOVIE MAYNARD, 86, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne, W.Va. Graveside services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born November 25, 1933, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ivan and Elsie Nelson Smith. She was a homemaker and attended Wayne Church of God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Maynard; son, Doyle Lee “Doggie” Maynard; sisters, Thelma Breeding, Nell Murphy, Ruthie Smith and Texanne Finley; a brother, Virgil Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Morgan Marshall. Survivors include one daughter, Wilma Lee McCoy (Roy) of Cattletsburg, Ky.; sons, Gerald Maynard (Janice) of Wayne, W.Va., Cliff Maynard (Bonnie) of Wayne, W.Va., Randy Ruben Maynard (Julie) of Wayne, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Donna Maynard of Wayne, W.Va.; three sisters, Wanda Robinson of Cleveland, Ohio, Georgie Frasher of Elyria, Ohio, and Catherine Cook (Johnny) of Elyria, Ohio; three brothers, Boyd Smith of Huntington, W.Va., Roscoe Smith (Lois) of Kiahsville, W.Va., and Ivan Smith Jr. (Diane) of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 4 great- great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thanks to Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all their wonderful care of Dovie. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Dovie Maynard of Wayne
