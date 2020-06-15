DR. JAMES DALE ADKINS, 72 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Rev. Arbie Rice, Rev. Rusty Adkins and Brother Jamie Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. He was born October 31, 1947, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late James and Mary Lou Napier Adkins. Dr. Adkins was a dentistry practitioner in Wayne, W.Va., and was a member of the Bluetick Breeders and Coonhunters Association. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Adkins Vears, and a nephew, Carl Adkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Carol Cox Adkins; daughter, Ashley Blind (Fred) of Auburndale, Florida; two stepsons, Chris Surgoine of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Aaron Surgoine of Branchland, W.Va.; three brothers, Larry Adkins of Wayne, Bob Adkins (Sabrina) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Dickie Adkins (Kim) of Jeffrey, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Deaven Surgoine, Ava Grace Blind and Kennedy Blind. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
