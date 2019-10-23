E. GENE ADKINS, 89, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice house October 21, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Ceredo, with Pastor Rodney Hale. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Gene was born on May 8, 1930, in Logan, W.Va., and was raised in southern Wayne County, the son of the late Oscar and Vicie Ferguson Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna Laura Pratt Adkins, and his brothers and sisters Ervin B., Oscar Jr., Shirley Ray and Otis E., Jetta Lee Adkins, Jewel Sunderland and June Napier. Survivors include his children, Barbara and Gary McConnell, Mike and Terry and Donald; two brothers, Fred T. Adkins and Cleo Harger; grandchildren Stuart and Natalie, Pail and Kerina, Laurie and Dustin, Gary Bruce, Nikkie and Ethan, Anna and John, Hannah Jane, seven great-grandchildren. Gene was a member of First Baptist Church of Ceredo, a veteran of the US Army, retired General Foreman for the Ohio River Company with 28 years, and a dispatcher for the Ceredo Police Department with 30 years. He had a love of cars, hunting and taking care of his lawn. He was an avid of Marshall University and Ceredo Kenova High School football. He made an impression on everyone he met. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Robert Prichard Dialysis Center, 4th floor nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital and the staff and nurses at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at ww.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- 3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme
- W Virginia gov appoints Baptist pastor to empty House seat
- State offers grants for specialized court programs
- State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40
- Developers plan luxury hotel in basket-shaped building
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry