EARL PUSKAS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born March 12, 1934, at Logan, West Virginia, a son of the late Gazel and Alberta Isaacs Puskas. His daughter, Sharon Puskas, also preceded him in death, along with six brothers, Jerry Puskas, Ronnie Puskas, Carson Puskas, Rick Puskas, Gazel Puskas Jr. and Lonnie Puskas. Earl retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Huntington with 31 years of service and attended Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Sanders Puskas; three daughters, Brenda Puskas of Huntington, Bonnie Jones of Chatsworth, Ga., and Lisa (Kenny) Carter of Varnell, Ga.; one son, Bradley (Annie) Puskas of Tunnell Hill, Ga.; five grandchildren, Chris Puskas, Kelly Puskas, (Roger Bailey), Jamie Puskas, Joseph (Melisa) Jones and Lacey Jones; 10 great-grandchildren, Kalab Puskas, Kobe Puskas, Alexis Puskas, Chase Puskas, Destiny Smith, Michael Slash, Jordan Slash, Xander Ritter, E.J. Jones and Jaxson Jones. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald (Mary) Puskas of East Lynn and Mack (Clara) Puskas of Clearwater, Fla.; three sisters, Pearl Frye of North Carolina, Violet Ross of Flora, Ill., and Mae Muncy of Shelby, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Casteel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
