EDGAR ADKINS passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. Born June 21, 1945, the 5th of 8 children to Homer and Sadie Adkins of Wayne, West Virginia, he raised his own family in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, where he worked at Ford Motor Company as a Tool and Die Maker for 39 years. His memory is treasured by his children and grandchildren: Cynthia Petricko of Massachusetts and her daughter Charlotte of Michigan, Penny Moro of Tennessee, her husband Lee Moro, and their sons Judah and Asher. He will be missed by three surviving siblings, Bobby Jean, Joe and Trish. He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Dennis, Wendel, Normalee and Linda. An avid fisherman and talented chess player, he also earned trophies for motocross racing and golf. An adventurous traveler, he skied black diamond runs in Vancouver, went hang gliding from the cliffs of Brazil, and danced the night away wherever music could be found. He relished cooking for his family, especially his delicious spaghetti sauce that no one can quite match. His greatest satisfactions were to love his family and to help others. Whether his generosity comprised a charitable donation, a long-term project, or a few minutes with his toolbox, if someone needed him, his determination knew no bounds. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, Edgar will be buried privately at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. A memorial will be held after restrictions have been lifted. Further information will be posted as it becomes available, at the active online memorial, www.forevermissed.com/edgarhomeradkins. In honor of Edgar, the family asks that you look around you, and if you see someone hurting during this time of world crisis, be a blessing to them in whatever way you can.
Edgar Adkins formerly of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.