EDGAR NAPIER JR., 68, of East Lynn, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1950, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar and Sarah Nelson Napier. Also preceding him in death were siblings, Glena Allen, Arvil Napier and Basil Napier. Edgar previously worked for Pilgrim Glass until its closing, then the Division of Highways for nearly 20 years. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and singing alongside his daughter, Angie, as the Front Porch Singers. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda Blankenship Napier; his children, Angie (Lowell) Sutherland and Clinton (Alisa) Napier; and four grandchildren, Courtland and Caitlyn Sutherland and Zoey and Dillon Napier. Also surviving are brothers, Clifford (Sue) Napier and Kenneth (Peggy) Napier; sister, Eloise Napier; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express thanks to Hospice of Huntington. Edgar's love for God and music ministry has made an impact on many lives. Throughout his battle with cancer, his faith never wavered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a procession from Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, for graveside services at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery with Brother Sammy Ray Patrick officiating. A reception will follow at the Salem Church. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
