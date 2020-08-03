EDITH MARIE ROBERTSON WATTS, 89, of Genoa, widow of Alpha Watts, died Aug. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
