EDNA MAYNARD GILLISPIE, 92, of Park Village Southside, New Philadelphia, Ohio, and formerly of Dunlow and Lavalette, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a long period of declining health. Graveside service by Pastor Bob Bondurant and Howard Aulick on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. She was the last surviving child of the late Gilbert and Susanna McKinney Maynard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and daughter, Janet. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Silas, Bruce, Robert, Frank and Early; five sisters, Ethel, Mary, Verla, Myra and Ella. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (David) Thomas of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Maggie Thomas (Matthew Altier) of Hilliard, Ohio, Tina (Hobert) Sutherland of Wayne, West Virginia, Scott Hackney of Milton, West Virginia; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Pete Hackney (Clara); brother-in-law, Robert Lusk; sisters-in-law, Pauline (Zeke) Baker and Maxine (Walter) Owens. Edna was a retired Wayne County School educator of 32 years. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Huntington, West Virginia. A member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Honorary Sorority and past president of the Alpha Lambda Chapter. She was a member of The OES #156 of Wayne, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alpha Lambda Chapter. In the memo section of the check: Janet Hackney Scholarship. Write checks to: Janeen Reynolds, 2758 Walkers Branch Rd., Huntington, WV 25704. The family would like to thank our minister, Jeff Gerber, for his visits and prayers. Also, a special thank you to the staff of Park Village Southside for all of their compassionate care. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Edna Maynard Gillispie formerly of Dunlow and Lavalette
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.