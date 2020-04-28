EDWARD LEE ADKINS, 85, of Beech Fork, widower of Betty Sue Adkins, died April 22 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. April 25 at the Jones Cemetery. He was a former custodian for the Wayne County Board of Education. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Edward Lee Adkins of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.