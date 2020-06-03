EFFIE DARBY, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 18, 1930, at Ferguson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wayne and Sadie Smith. Also preceding her in death were two husbands, Millard Wallace and Allen Darby Jr.; four daughters, Nancy Wallace, Bonnie Wallace, Brenda Eaves and Karen Bodiou; two sisters, Virgie Wallace and Opal Walker; and nine brothers, John Smith, Jessie Smith, Charlie Smith, Paul Smith, Leo Smith, Dencil Smith, Frank Smith, Wayne Smith Jr., and Mitchell Smith. Effie was a homemaker and a member of Salem United Baptist Church. She leaves behind two daughters, Sadie (Jerry) Osborne of East Lynn, W.Va., and Connie Martin of Cincinnati, Ohio; four sons, Larry Wallace of California, Tom (Tammie) Wallace of Washington, Penn., Tim (Linda) Darby of Wayne, and Kevin (Debbie) Darby, also of Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wayne Nursing & Rehab for their care and support. Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elders Roger Maynard and Tony Clay officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Effie Darby of Wayne
