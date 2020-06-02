ELIZABETH J. VAUGHAN ALDRIDGE JONES, 101, daughter of the late Robert and Priscilla Vaughan of East Lynn, W.Va., was born September 25, 1918, and passed away May 30, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Chester Jones; infant daughter; two sons, Charles E. Jones and Michael R. Jones; three brothers, Jess Vaughan, Lonnie Vaughan and Lawrence Tabor; four sisters, Ruby Ramey, Paulene Cox, Lucille McComas and Julie Mae Daniels. Survivors include one son, Walter V. (Marcelene) Aldridge of Olmsted Twp., Ohio; one brother, Golden (Ernestine) Vaughan of Huntington, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Priscilla Zietlow of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Sheri (Chris) Miller of Valley City, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Miller, and Olivia Zietlow. Private graveside services were held Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Robert Vaughan Cemetery with Elder Emual Adkins officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Elizabeth J. Vaughan Aldridge Jones formerly of Genoa
