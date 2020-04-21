ERMA LEE NAPIER McCLELLAN, 90, daughter of the late Elder Tim Napier and Mary Sula Lycans Napier of Stiltner, W.Va., was born November 15, 1929, and passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Glenn Johnson McClellan; two brothers, Lonnie Napier and Wilmer Napier; and two brothers-in-law, Stanley Jones and Willis Tomblin. Survivors include two sons, Gregory McClellan of Winter Park, Fla., and Gordon (Cindy) McClellan of Lavalette; three grandchildren, Dain (Erin) McClellan, Tess (Josh) Hager, and Trent (Elizabeth) McClellan, all of Lavalette; one step-granddaughter, Lindsay (Nathaniel) Bias of Lavalette; and three step-great grandsons, Bryce and Landon Wolfe and Easton Bias. Also surviving are two sisters, Fay Tomblin of Jackson, Ohio, and Lizzie Jones of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Ann Napier of Genoa, W.Va., and Beulah Thomas Napier of Wayne; nephews, Willis Jr. Tomblin, Rodney Tomblin, Wilmer Napier II, Tim Napier, and Lonnie Kay Napier; nieces, Sheila Adkins, Michelle Howell, Jill Wallace, and several great nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Community Memorial Gardens with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the McClellan family.
Erma Lee Napier McClellan of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.