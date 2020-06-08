ESTA MAE SWIMM, 86 of East Lynn, widow of William Everett Swimm, died June 7 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday.
Esta Mae Swimm of East Lynn
