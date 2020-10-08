EUGENE “DUGE” CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, widower of Linda Sue Adkins Clay, died Oct. 6 at home. He was a retired WVDOH truck driver. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one before service. Social distancing and face masks requested of everyone attending.
Eugene "Duge" Clay of East Lynn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.