EUGENE NAPIER, 89, of Wayne, husband of Hazel Elam, died April 17 at home. He retired as general manager of Ballard’s Farm Sausage. Graveside service 2 pm. April 20, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Napier of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.