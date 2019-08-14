EVELYN LAVONNE SKEENS COMBS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 27, 1938, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Frank and Edna Rickman Skeens. She was a retired sales clerk from Value City and was Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Auburn and Wilburn Skeens; one sister, Wanda Sterling; and one granddaughter, Christina Davis. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy Dickerson (David) and Wanda Chatterton; two sons, Greg Davis and Tim Combs; grandchildren, Elizabeth Washington (Kenny), Brian Chatterton (Tina), Andrew Petticrew (Gabby), Kelsie Petticrew and Taylor France; and great-grandchildren, Quentin Bailey, Andrew Petticrew II, Logan Baily, Lucy McFann, Mia Petticrew, Ella Washington and Grayson Petticrew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Hardin to play softball at WV State University
- Perdue expecting success with Chesapeake volleyball
- Looking at the good, bad in WVU preseason camp
- Stills brothers 'growing, maturing' on WVU defensive line
- Assessor unveils new property tax estimator
- Another postal worker admits guilt in marijuana scheme
- Photos: Marshall women’s basketball practice
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Trial date set for sheriff charged with theft in office
- WWII veteran in Ohio to receive medal from France
- Friend of Ohio shooter due in court for detention hearing
- Venus Williams upsets Bertens in Ohio; Serena withdraws
- 21 states sue Trump administration over new coal rules
- 20 year veteran of Kentucky State Police dies in crash
- Trump claims credit for Shell plant announced under Obama