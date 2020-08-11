FLOYD PERRY, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 6, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rush and Gladys Perry. Also preceding him in death were two sons, Randal Perry and Joseph Perry; one sister, Louise Tilker; and three brothers, John Perry, James Perry and Robert Perry. Floyd served as an Army mechanic in the Korean Conflict and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church. He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis Perry; two daughters, Thressa (Tim) Mills and Rachel Perry, all of Wayne; daughter-in-law, Mondy Perry of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Mills of Wayne, Alyssa (Johnny) Jefferson of Lesage, W.Va., Emily Gunter, Joshua Perry, Jacob Perry, all of Virginia, Jeanetta (Tim) Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va., Laney Perry of Huntington, W.Va., and Mac Perry of Georgetown, Ky.; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Lois (Jeff) Fry of Lavalette, W.Va., and Evelyn Hanna, of Ohio; two brothers, Charlie (Pat) Perry, and Sam (Louella) Perry, all of Wayne; special caregiver Jessica Black; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation for the wonderful care provided. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, August 7, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Garrett Hale officiating. Burial will follow in the Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Floyd Perry of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.