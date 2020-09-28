FRANKLIN DELANO WELLMAN, 86, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Arzie Calhoun Wellman, died Sept. 26 at home. He retired from Three Rivers Medical Center as a security guard. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
Franklin Delano Wellman of Louisa, Ky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.