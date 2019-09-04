0904_WCN_Blankenship_26573.jpg
Buy Now

GARY CLIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services were 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial was in the Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 1, 1945, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Garland and Pearl Thelma Crockett Blankenship. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Blankenship; his sisters, Anna Ruth Blankenship, Marylin (Bonnie) Pruitt, Beverly Jane Adkins and Glenna Lou Chaney; two brothers, Samuel Lee Blankenship and Karl Eldridge Blankenship; niece, Kimberly Jane Pruitt; and nephew, Dwight Douglas Blankenship. Survivors include one brother, Garland Timothy Blankenship of Tiffin, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.