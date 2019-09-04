GARY CLIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services were 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial was in the Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 1, 1945, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Garland and Pearl Thelma Crockett Blankenship. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Blankenship; his sisters, Anna Ruth Blankenship, Marylin (Bonnie) Pruitt, Beverly Jane Adkins and Glenna Lou Chaney; two brothers, Samuel Lee Blankenship and Karl Eldridge Blankenship; niece, Kimberly Jane Pruitt; and nephew, Dwight Douglas Blankenship. Survivors include one brother, Garland Timothy Blankenship of Tiffin, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin says he won't run for governor
- After big blowout of Red Dragons, Knights prepare for tough Big Reds
- Big plays from WR Tevin Bush spark struggling Mountaineers
- Photos: Oak Ridge Boys headline Catlettsburg Labor Day Fest
- Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns
- Police investigating collision that killed Huntington businessman, philanthropist
- Tuesday night obituary update
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: Florida coast sees tropical storm conditions
- W.Va. sending relief to South Carolina ahead of Dorian
- West Virginia Supreme Court's fall term beginning
- Public invited to forum on Kentucky foster care
- Fort Boonesborough offering lessons on 18th century life
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to stealing from armored truck
- AP Top 25 Reality Check: No overreactions this early, please