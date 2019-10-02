GARY RAY PORTER, 75, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born March 20, 1944, at Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Norma Porter. Also preceding him in death was his father-in-law, Claudie Steele; two brothers, Rickey Porter and Charles Porter; infant sister Arminta Porter; and sister-in-law Rhonda Napier. Gary was a retired from Wayne County Board of Education where he was a bus driver for 35 years. He leaves behind his loving wife Rosie Porter; three sons, Jeff (Sissy) Porter of Lavalette, W.Va., Jerry Porter of Prichard, W.Va., and Joey (Johnetta) Porter of East Lynn; four grandchildren, Ashley (Jamie) Waller of East Lynn, Josh Porter of Lavalette, Kasey (Josh) Reynolds of East Lynn, and Nathan Porter also of East Lynn; and five great grandchildren, Abby, Brynley, Johnny, Braxton, and Mayelin. Also surviving are three sisters, Delphine (Wayne) Parsons of Parkersburg, W.Va., Bonnie (Lonnie) Mathis of Pinckney, Mich., and Connie (Carroll) Adkins of East Lynn; one brother, Roscoe (Becky) Porter of Pinckney; mother-in-law Doris Steele of East Lynn; three sisters-in-law, Sue Moore, Kay Alexander and Jill Steele; special niece and nephews Leanna Porter, Gregory Moore and Craig Moore; special friend Tim Wiley; along with nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral service 1 p.m. September 28, 2019 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Otis Bowens officiating. Burial in the Sellards Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday.

