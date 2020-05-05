GARY VALLEE SMITH, 65, of Wayne, husband of Anita Jewell Napier Smith, died April 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside service 2 p.m. May 2, Smith Riggs Cemetery, Wayne County. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, assisted his family.
Gary Vallee Smith of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.