GEORGE EDWARD SPARKS, 72, of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Louisa, Ky., died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired business owner. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. May 30, 2021, at Sparks Family Cemetery, Yellow Creek Road. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
George Edward Sparks of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Louisa, Ky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.