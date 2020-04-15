GREGORY ALLEN FORTNER, 52, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born May 15, 1967, in Cook County, Ill., a son of the late Ivan Fortner Jr. and Carolyn Sue Fry Fortner. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ivan and Eva Berry Fortner, along with Oscar and Dorothy Ross Fry and a cousin, Denis Fry Palmer. Survivors include his companion of over 10 years, Kimberly Blackwell; his sister, Lisa Fortner Thompson and husband Eric of Lavalette, W.Va.; three nieces and nephews, Leah Justice Lowe, Jacob Thompson, Eric Shawn Thompson; an uncle, Charles Fry; and cousins, Angela and Jimmy Nelson, Charley and Lisa Fry. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory Allen Fortner of Wayne
