HAROLD E. BOYD JR., 57, of Louisa, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. Harold was born April 13, 1962, in Pike County, Kentucky, to the late Harold Boyd and Carol Southerland Boyd, who survives. In addition to his mother, Harold is survived by three children; seven grandchildren; sister, Gayle Boivin; and uncles, Charles Southerland, William Southerland and Raymond Boyd Jr. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Private committal services will be conducted at a later date in Hayes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.