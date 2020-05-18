HAROLD EDWARD COLLINS, 85, of Kenova, widower of Freda Collins, died May 14 at his residence. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 20, at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Patrick Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks requested.
