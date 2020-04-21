HAROLD LEE PELFREY, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born May 17, 1931, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Herbert and Mayme Ball Pelfrey. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 59 years, Betty Pelfrey; son, Harold “Bug” Pelfrey; daughter-in-law, Diana Pelfrey; son-in-law, Mickey James; one brother and two sisters. Harold was a mechanic and spent his retirement as a beloved member of the Johnson Tiller Funeral Home family for over 20 years. Above all, he was a faithful servant of the Lord and member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church for over 70 years. Survivors include son, Bill Pelfrey; daughter, Barbara James; four granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four sisters; special friend, Dewey Johnson; nieces, nephews, family and friends, way too numerous to mention. Harold loved his family as well as his church family, unconditionally, and showed it every day. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wayne Nursing & Rehab, special great-granddaughter Alexis Robertson CNA for their care and support. Graveside services were held at Community Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Casteel officiating. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pelfrey family.
Harold Lee Pelfrey of Wayne
