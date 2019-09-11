0911_WCN_Vanhorn_01_52187.jpg
Buy Now

HAROLD VANHORN, 92, of Louisa, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home. Harold was born February 20, 1927, in Lawrence County, Kentucky, to the late Lute and Anna Humphrey Vanhorn. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Harold was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church before it closed, and attended Garrett Chapel United Methodist Church. Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Ivory Lemaster Vanhorn; children, Juanetta Reiter, Glen Vanhorn, Laura Miller and Norma Brown; stepdaughter, Rhonda McGranahan; and brothers, Lute Vanhorn Jr. and Donald Vanhorn. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Vanhorn; children, Harold P. Vanhorn, Doris (Frank) Smyra, Deborah Vanhorn, Vickie (Dick) Geyer, Billy Vanhorn, Iris (Glen) Burchett, Rachel (Keith) Ratcliff and Harold Vanhorn II; stepchildren, Bruce (Louise) Parson, Darlene (Eddie) Church and Paul Parson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Hubert (June) Vanhorn; and sister, Iris (Okey) Hale. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Vanhorn Cemetery on Miller Branch Hill. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.