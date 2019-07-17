HARVEY RONALD CURRY, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1944, in Logan, West Virginia, and served in the 2nd, 7th and 1st Calvary Division in Vietnam. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Combat Infantryman Badge National Defense Service Medal Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14) and OS Bar Air Medal. Ronnie was very patriotic and upheld the 2nd Amendment. As an avid hunter and fly fisherman, he loved making and teaching fly fishing technique and was a member of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Ronnie retired as an inspector with CSX Railroad. He leaves behind one son, Jamie Curry; six grandchildren, Alexis, Marley, Memarie, Hayden, Kyler and Bently; one great-grandson, Rowan; and special friends, Wanda McComas and his dog, Ralphie. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery where military honors will be performed. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

