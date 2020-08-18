HELEN LOUISE BOOTEN HUNTER, 99, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, with Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. She was born July 13, 1921, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Cassie Booten. Helen formerly worked as a dressmaker for Huntington Manufacturing Co., and was a member of Booten United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Allen Hunter, and several brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by one son, Robert Hunter and wife Katheryn of Wayne; two grandsons, Brian Hunter (Gail) and Brent Hunter (Connie); two great-grandsons, Jacob Hunter and Jared Hunter (Machala); and one great-great-grandson, Rhett Hunter. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Louise Booten Hunter of Wayne
