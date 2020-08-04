HELEN RAYE ELKINS, 85, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born July 21, 1935, at Jeffrey, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter and Virginia Dickerson. Her husband of 50 years, Walter Elkins, also preceded her in death along with two sisters, Clo Ann Mathis and Yvonne Talbert, and one infant grandson, Joseph Stephens. Helen was a member of Canada Chapel Church and formerly worked at Ballard’s. Survivors include one daughter, Brenda (Roger) Stephens, and two sons, Gary Elkins and Jerry Elkins, all of East Lynn; five grandchildren, Sara, Julie, Jamie, Nicholas and Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Jarrett and Ryan Chaney and Emmalea and Taylor Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Mia Chaney. Also surviving are two sisters, Alice “Penny” Pendleton of Roanoke, Va., and Delva Joyce of Michigan; two brothers, Larry (Pat) Dickerson of Ohio and Walter Dickerson of Ceredo, W.Va.; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Brother Larry Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Helen Raye Elkins of East Lynn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.