HELEN RUTH BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wayne, W.Va., joined her heavenly family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 6, 1928, at Wayne, a daughter of the late Bryan and Ella Preston Gilkerson Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Blankenship; one daughter, Wanzella McCloud; and two sons, Richard and Douglas Blankenship. Helen is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Midkiff Markham (Isaac) and Deborah Stevens (Harold), all of Wayne; three sons, Bryan Blankenship (Della), Dwight Blankenship (Debbie) and Dennis Blankenship (Tammy), all of Wayne; one sister, Judy Bradshaw Blankenship (Albert) of Prichard, W.Va.; 28 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Ashley Blankenship and Bishop Isaac Markham officiating. Burial followed in the Blankenship Cemetery, Wayne. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.