HERSHEL L. HARRISON, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Herschel was born June 25, 1940, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Herman Harrison and the late Reba and King Junior Garnes. He was a former truck mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Stutler. He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Roy) Marcum and Jeanette Jewell; stepdaughter, Angela Perry; stepsons, Gordon Humphreys and David Humphreys; sisters, Norma Rice, Greta Cochran and Kay Harrison; and grandchildren, Nathan and Chassidy Marcum and Anna Janelle and Jacob Jewell; two great-grandchildren; the mother of Jennifer, Bonnie; and special friends Sarah, Marceline and Joan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully requests the observance of face masks and social distancing. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Hershel L. Harrison of Kenova
