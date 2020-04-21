HOBERT CRUM, 96, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, while sleeping peacefully awaiting the angels to come and take him to his final home. He was born May 29, 1923, at Dunlow, a twin son of the late Flem and Eveline (Johnson) Crum. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara E. Sutherland; son-in-law, Thomas Beckett; great-granddaughter, Anastasia Brooke Perry; his twin brother, Hubert Crum; brothers, McClellan, Johnny, and Nellon; and sisters, Callie and Jessie Mills and Hessie Stroud. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann Queen Crum, having been married 73 years this July 23rd; his daughter, Patricia A. Beckett; son-in-law, Lowell Sutherland; and six grandchildren, Keven (Kelly) Beckett, Kraig Beckett, Kris Beckett, Lesa (James) Marcum, Hobert (Tina) Sutherland, and Lowell (Angie) Sutherland II. He loved all of his grandchildren, but Kevin, having been the first born, made him very special to his grandpa; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kennedy Beckett, Stratton and Taylor Perry, Lyndsay Conn, Lexy Beckett, Shantil, Mariah, and Marlee Marcum, Brandon Sutherland, Brittany (Dominik), and Courtland and Catie Sutherland; and three great-great-grandchildren, Callie Crum, Bryson Beckett, and Weston Conn. Hobert loved everyone, especially his family. He loved talking with everyone that he met. He enjoyed talking about the past and showing his antique cars and his accomplishments with his newest project of the addition to his apartment building. He was a faithful member of the Fairmont United Baptist Church until his recent illness and not able to sit for any long periods of time. He has been missed in the church as well as his community. He will never be forgotten for all the times he had spent helping everyone who needed it or who he thought may need his help. He was presently serving on his 10th 4-year term as a member of the Democrat Executive Committee; Past Master of Crum Masonic Lodge #140; a 33 Degree Mason, Past Patron of Wayne Eastern Star #156, Past Worthy High Priest of Kenova; as well as other offices. Due to current social guidelines, graveside services were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hobert’s Farm with Pastors Manuel Ferguson and Jesse Allen officiating, Masonic rites by Crum Jewell Lodge #140, and Military honors by American Legion Post #93, Kenova. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crum Family.
Hobert Crum of Dunlow
