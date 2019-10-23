HOMER WILLIAM WOOTEN, 76 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Danny Joe Wooten, Brother Eddie McComas and Pastor Jason McComas officiating. Burial at the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born on October 27, 1942, in East Lynn, a son of the late Aley and Ethel Asbury Wooten. Homer spent 20 years on the Wayne County Democratic Committee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Macie Adkins and Margalee Adkins and four brothers, Franklin, Earl, Burl and Ervin Wooten. Survivors include his loving wife, Mayple Marie McComas Wooten; two sons, Homer Wooten Jr. (Diane) of Piketon, Ohio and Heath Wooten (Sherry) of Wayne; one brother, Henry Wooten (Minta) of East Lynn; four grandchildren, Amanda, Homer “Billy,” Cameron and Sarah Wooten. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- 3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme
- W Virginia gov appoints Baptist pastor to empty House seat
- State offers grants for specialized court programs
- State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40
- Developers plan luxury hotel in basket-shaped building
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry