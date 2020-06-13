IRA QUEEN, 69, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 29, 1950, in Wayne, the son of the late Nolan and Dora Ramey Queen. He retired from Overnite/UPS Freight after 35 years of service and was a member of Echo United Baptist Church. Also preceding him in death was his nephew, Shane Queen, and brother-in-law, Scott Whitt. Ira is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Blankenship Queen; two daughters, Nola Queen of Culloden and Alison Krissy Queen of Winchester, Ky.; one sister, Liz Whitt; three brothers, Howard Queen, William Paul Queen and Richard “Dick” Queen, who has been very supportive to our family during this time; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Doug) Faull of Fairfax, Va.; brother-in-law, Eddy Blankenship of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and church family. A procession from Morris Funeral Home will take place at 2:30 p.m. June 14. Graveside funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Community Gardens Cemetery, Wayne, with Elders Roger Maynard, Tommy Damron, Tony Clay and Raymond Watts officiating. Flowers are appreciated, or contributions may be made to Echo United Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington in memory of Ira.
Ira Queen of Culloden
