ISAAC MULLINS, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Isaac was born April 2, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Walter and Lilly Spouse Mullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Ann Jenkins. Survivors include his sons, Matthew Mullins and Austin Mullins; brother Walter Elijah (Dorisann) Mullins; and sisters Goldie Mullins and Nancy “Jeanie” (Michael) Lander. Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, October 23, 2019, Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charlie Wilks officiating. Burial in the Mullins Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 22 at the funeral home.

