IZETTA MAY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born August 19, 1938 in Beechfork, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tolbert and Mary Mae Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin May, a son Charles Allen May and two brothers, Ronald Lee Adkins and Hanable Adkins. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Vic Smith of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dale and Sheila Gail May of Shoals, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Tammy May of Huntington; three grandchildren, Charles Andrew May, Matthew (Debbie) Perry and Brittany Allison May; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Luke Perry; one sister, Geneva Sue Gilkerson of East Lynn, W.Va.; a special cousin, Hope Gilkerson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

