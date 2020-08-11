JACOB AARON SMITH, 30, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 29, 1989, in Huntington and graduated from Huntington High School in 2007. His father, Kenneth Smith, preceded him in death, along with one sister, Peggy Rowe. Survivors include his mother, Virginia (Charles) Johnson of Huntington; one sister, Becky Smith of Wayne, W.Va.; one brother, Raymond (Dee) Smith of N.C.; two nieces, Kayla Rowe (Keith Bates) of Huntington and Nikita Rowe of Roanoke, Va.; one nephew, Justin (Brandie) Rowe of Cincinnati, Ohio; his “bestie” Madelyn; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Jacob Aaron Smith of Huntington
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.