JAMES ALBERT RAMEY, 79, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 10, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Albert C. Ramey and Maggie Simpkins Smith. He formerly worked as an equipment operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Golza Wirt Smith; sister, Alma Fortner; and three infant sisters, Dorothy Lou, Norma Mae and Susie Ellen. Survivors include his daughter, Norma Gilkerson (Brian) of Lavalette, W.Va.; sons, William Ramey (Terry) of Keyser, W.Va., James Ramey (Tonya) of Kitzmiller, Maryland, Chester “Chuck” Ramey (Linda) of Dunlow, W.Va., and Wesley Stevens (Debbie) of Daniels, W.Va.; former wife and his lifelong friend, Alma Kitzmiller of Cross, W.Va.; sister, Annie Phillips (Forrest) of Lawrenceville, Va.; brother, Cecil Ramey of Texas; half-brother, David Ramey of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and half-sister Vivian Ramey of Ann Arbor, Mich. James is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob, Justin (Holly), Billy, Shane (Chelsea), Ryan, Rebecca, Sarah, Allie, Brittany, Emily, Eliza, Maxwell (Samantha) and Matthew (Ashley); five great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Emma, Payton, Mavery and Sage and one on the way, Sage Nova. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Travis Perry officiating. Burial in the Ramey Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Private visitation for the family will be held. According to mandates and guidelines set by the CDC, social distancing and facial masks will be required. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
James Albert Ramey of Wayne
