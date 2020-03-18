JAMES DALE MAYNARD, 39, of Dunlow, son of Gary and Yvonne Jarrells Maynard of Dunlow, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former foreman at Fairfax Roofing Company. Funeral services were 2 p.m. March 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in McCann Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. March 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

