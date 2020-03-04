JAMES E. STALEY, 81, of Lavalette, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Matthew Stepp officiating. Burial followed in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. He was born June 25, 1938, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil ”Jay” and Minnie E. Christian Staley. One brother, Donald Lee Staley, and an infant child also preceded him in death. He was a supervisor for SMC Electrical Products and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church in Wayne, where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his wife, Alice M. Welch Staley; one daughter, Carol Ann Kittle (Steve) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son, James Allen Staley (Karen) of Lavalette; one sister, Jean Thacker (Dallas), and one brother, Roy E. Staley (JoAnn), all of Lavalette; four grandchildren, Steven Wayne Kittle Jr., Trista Kittle, Ashley Ventura and Thomas Andrew Staley; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Nolan, Liberty, Finley, Gavin, Sebastian and Maverick. Friends called on the family two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Area students treated to symphonic concert
- House passes bill offering incentive for solar power
- House passes bill to reverse Supreme Court decision to permit forced exams of rape victims
- Guests help celebrate Read Across America Day
- Two arrested on drug charges in Mason County
- W.Va. Senate committee changes foster care reform bill
- Knights beat South, earn state tournament berth