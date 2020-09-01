JAMES LEE HARMON, 69, of Prichard, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Zack Johnson and Pastor Scott Byard at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the 1st Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. James was born February 1, 1951, in Prichard, W.Va., to the late Jerry and Nellie Mae Craft Harmon. He was a plumber and an avid gardener. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one grandson, William Isaac Harmon Jr.; one brother, William Harmon; and two sisters, Alberta Marshall and Viola Welch. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Grace Dean Harmon; seven children, James Thomas Harmon, Joseph Allen Harmon, Matthew Harmon, Jeremiah Harmon, Rebecca Lewis, Casey Harmon and William Harmon; 17 grandchildren, Brian, Lora, Joseph II, Joshua, Juliawn, Nancie, Bethany, Deana, Rachel, Andrew, Zane, Thomas, Sarah, Helen, Journey, Nelie and Abraham; four great-grandchildren, Jayce, Haidynn, Alexander and Aubrey; one brother, Jerry Harmon; three sisters, Irene Freeman, Mary McSorley and Linda Kay; a host of nieces and nephews; and one special nephew, Denver Nelson. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the 1st Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
James Lee Harmon of Prichard
